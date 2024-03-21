Packers GM Brian Gutekunst attends Alabama pro day

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s pro day on Wednesday, according to Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl.

The Crimson Tide had plenty of draft prospects to showcase, including several at positions of need for the Packers. Pro Football Focus lists 10 Alabama players in their top 350 players, including six in the top 100.

Among the top prospects:

CB Terrion Arnold (PFF rank: 15)

Edge Dallas Turner (PFF rank: 16)

OT JC Latham (PFF rank: 21)

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (PFF rank: 34)

Edge Chris Braswell (PFF rank: 37)

WR Jermaine Burton (PFF rank: 52)

Edge Justin Eboigbe (PFF rank: 124)

RB Jase McClellan (PFF rank: 210)

The Packers hold 11 picks in the 2024 draft, including five in the top 100. The team has needs of varying degrees at cornerback, offensive tackle and even edge rusher.

The last and only time Gutekunst has drafted an Alabama prospect? Punter JK Scott in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, Gutekunst’s first in charge of the Packers. He did just sign safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs, two former Alabama standouts.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire