Packers flagged for bizarre roughing the passer call on Dak Prescott running play

The Dallas Cowboys threatened to rally from a 31-3 deficit to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

When Brett Maher’s 33-yard field goal missed wide right with 1:44 remaining it put an end to the Cowboys hopes. It also quelled a potential officiating controversy that saw the Cowboys benefit from a bizarre roughing-the-passer call earlier in the drive.

On first-and-10 at the Dallas 46, quarterback Dak Prescott scrambled for a 14-yard gain. As he tucked the ball for the run play, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary brushed Prescott’s helmet with his left hand.

Roughing the ‘passer’

Prescott ran unharmed for the first down. The Cowboys picked up an additional 15 yards when officials flagged Gary for roughing the passer.

Again, this was a running play. There was no passer.

Here’s another angle with Prescott’s successful run.

This is a problem

Multiple games this season have been marred by questionable roughing-the-passer penalties that aided game-winning drives. The Denver Broncos have fallen victim to two of them.

The Seattle Seahawks rallied past the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday on a drive aided by a phantom roughing call on Clay Matthews.

This has been a problem for NFL officials this season. Thankfully for the Packers and the league, this call against Green Bay didn’t have an impact on the game’s outcome.

