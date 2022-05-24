Packers fans furious over Tommy Kramer using their logo as urinal

Jordy McElroy
·4 min read

  Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
  Tommy Kramer
    American football player

If former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer was looking for some smoke, he certainly got it from Green Bay Packers fans after he uploaded a video on Twitter of his brand new functioning Packers urinal.

It wasn’t just the urinal itself that sent fans of the rival team into a furious uproar, either. Kramer also had a framed picture of Aaron Rodgers lying on the ground after being knocked out of a 2017 game against the Vikings by linebacker Anthony Barr.

The 2022 NFL season hasn’t even started yet, and the heat from the rivalry is already at a boiling point. Leave it to Kramer to stir the pot a little.

There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned rivalry to get the blood pumping. Here’s how Packers fans are responding.

Packers fans were not happy

