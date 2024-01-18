Packers DT makes easily disproven ‘guarantee' about Purdy's turnovers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Green Bay Packers' locker room might need a fact checker. But at the very least, they're giving the 49ers some bulletin board material.

Ahead of Green Bay's divisional-round playoff game against San Francisco on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, there was an odd claim made about quarterback Brock Purdy and his turnovers.

Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt on Wednesday said he knows how to make Purdy throw an interception, and his answer was shared on social media by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Devonte Wyatt on Brock Purdy: "When D-linemen just get pressure into him, he’s always throwing off or it’s behind them or it’s overthrown or short ... when you get pressure on him, it’s a guarantee we’ll get a turnover."



Purdy led NFL this season in passer rating when pressured. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 17, 2024

The only problem with Wyatt's key to Purdy turnovers? It isn't entirely true, as several continued pointing out after Schneidman said so in his post.

Brock Purdy had the highest passer rating in the NFL over the last ten weeks when under pressure (103.5). #49ers https://t.co/15FTLanWd3 — Jeff Deeney (jeffdeeney on Threads) (@PFF_Jeff) January 17, 2024

Brock Purdy under pressure, since Week 10:



#1 in yards per attempt

#1 in completion rate

#5 in PFF grade



Not sure what film Devonte Wyatt’s watching https://t.co/cTLWR0LOaL — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) January 17, 2024

It's no secret there have been moments where Purdy struggled with picks during the 2023 NFL regular season. He threw five during the 49ers' three-game losing streak before their Week 9 bye, and another four against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.

But it's also clear Purdy actually thrives under pressure, as evidenced by his NFL-best numbers in that category and uncanny ability to make off-schedule plays. Still, Wyatt likely had no ill intent with his comments, since every team in the league knows good things can happen when you pressure an opposing quarterback.

A "guarantee" that Purdy will throw a pick, however, fits into the good old-fashioned category of playoff trash talk. And the 49ers quarterback certainly will look to make Wyatt eat his words come Saturday.

