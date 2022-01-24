Packers C Josh Myers details injuries of eventful rookie season

Josh Myers’ rookie season with the Green Bay Packers was nothing if not eventful from a medical standpoint.

The Packers’ second-round pick dealt with a pair of major injuries to his leg and a dangerous issue with his finger over the course of the 2021 season. Myers detailed the injuries and issues on Monday.

In October, Myers injured his knee on the first drive against the Chicago Bears and missed the next 10 games. He actually suffered a pair of injuries, and both required surgery.

“What happened in the Bears game was, I tore my MCL, and I also had a tibial plateau fracture,” Myers said. “They ended up doing surgery on both. They did a scope on my MCL, and then they did a plate and six screws in my tibia. That was the process, so I was non-weight bearing for six weeks and just rehabbing it and trying to get motion back in my knee.”

Myers eventually returned in Week 18 and started at center for the final two games, including the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He finished his rookie season with just seven total starts and 349 total snaps on offense.

Early in the year, he suffered a broken finger and missed a game when the injury got infected, which required medical intervention.

“My finger was fine, I broke it but that’s not a problem. I taped it up and didn’t really even hurt that bad. But it got infected, so I got an infection in my finger that went into my bone. So I had to get IV antibiotics to stop that from spreading all over my body, and that was a disaster with that,” Myers said.

Myers said the injuries made for a difficult first season in the NFL, but he’s confident the adversity he faced as a rookie will only help him down the road.

“It was a year with a lot of ups and downs. A lot of things that were unfortunate,” Myers said. “I learned a lot about myself this season, just how to battle back. I think I can take those experiences and learn from them and be better in the future.”

The Packers roster may look different in 2022, including at the quarterback position and along the offensive line, but Myers figures to be a foundational piece on offense. He’ll go into next season as a second-year starter at center.

