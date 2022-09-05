Packers 69-man roster: 53-man roster, 16-player practice squad

The Green Bay Packers now have a 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad in place to start September.

General manager Brian Gutekunst is always adjusting the fringes of his roster and shuffling through players on the practice squad, so this is very much subject to change. But looking at the full roster helps provide a better overall picture of the team the Packers are taking into the first week of the regular season in 2022.

Here’s a closer look at the Packers’ full 69-man roster:

Quarterback (3)

Jordan Love (10) and Aaron Rodgers participate in Packers training camp.

53-man roster (2): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Practice squad (1): Danny Etling

This has been the quarterback trio all summer. Love is improved in Year 3, and the Packers think he has starting ability. Can he win a game if needed? Etling is athletic and fits in the room but isn’t exactly an ideal long-term developmental prospect on the practice squad.

Running back (4)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

53-man roster (2): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon

Practice squad (2): Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson

This setup is a smart way to work through the first four weeks of the season while Kylin Hill is on the PUP list. The Packers can elevate Taylor or Goodson (or both) on gamedays to provide depth behind the two starters. Taylor is a trustworthy player, while Goodson has real upside.

Wide receiver (9)

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

53-man roster (7): Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure

Practice squad (2): Juwann Winfree, Travis Fulgham

The Packers were able to keep their top eight receivers overall, and Fulgham provides a veteran with actual in-game production and experience as another insurance option. There’s real depth here, even if it’s unproven.

Tight end (5)

53-man roster (4): Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis

Practice squad (1): Shaun Beyer

The position is a little light, especially with Tonyan coming off a major injury. It won’t be surprising if the Packers shuffle through players on the practice squad.

Offensive line (11)

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

53-man roster (10): David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker

Practice squad (1): Caleb Jones

Like receiver, the Packers were able to keep their top 12 players along the offensive line. And like receiver, the depth is real, if not a little unproven. All three draft picks made it, and Jones is a perfect developmental player for the practice squad.

Defensive line (8)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

53-man roster (6): Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford

Practice squad (2): Jack Heflin, Chris Slayton

While keeping Ford on the 53-man roster was a surprise, bringing back Heflin and Slayton on the practice squad ensures the Packers have eight defensive linemen they like on the 69-man roster.

Outside linebacker (7)

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

53-man roster (5): Rashan Gary, Preston Gary, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Kingsley Enagbare

Practice squad (2): La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones

It’s tough to get excited about the depth here, even if all five competitors for the backup jobs returned. The Packers are hopeful Garvin and Galeai are ready to make big jumps.

Inside linebacker (5)

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

53-man roster (4): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie

Practice squad (1): Ray Wilborn

The top four are strong, and Wilborn can add something on special teams if needed as a practice squad call-up.

Cornerback (7)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

53-man roster (5): Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles

Practice squad (2): Kiondre Thomas, Benjie Franklin

Keeping a pair of corners on the practice squad helps highlight some of the uncertainty behind the top three. Nixon and Jean-Charles have limited NFL experience.

Safety (6)

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

53-man roster (5): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt, Tariq Carpenter, Rudy Ford

Practice squad (1): Micah Abernathy

Leavitt and Ford are probably special teams only players, and Carpenter really struggled on defense during the preseason, so the Packers need the starters to stay healthy. Abernathy’s feel-good story gets a chance to continue.

Special teams

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

53-man roster (3): Mason Crosby, Pat O’Donnell, Jack Coco

Practice squad (1): Ramiz Ahmed

The Packers are keeping Ahmed on the practice squad as insurance behind Crosby, who is coming off offseason surgery on his right knee.

