Packers 2023 draft preview: Depth required along defensive line

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2023 NFL draft with 10 draft picks, but it’s a different kind of year in Green Bay. After winning 13 games during three straight regular seasons, the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022, and now a transition is beginning at the game’s most important position.

Instead of gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl, the Packers are likely entering a rebuild phase. And the 2023 draft is an important piece of the early rebuilding puzzle.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview continues at defensive line:

For the best local Wisconsin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

On the roster

Kenny Clark (27 years old, signed through 2024)

TJ Slaton (25 years old, signed through 2024)

Devonte Wyatt (25 years old, signed through 2026)

Chris Slayton (26 years old, signed through 2023)

Jonathan Ford (24 years old, signed through 2025)

Of the five defensive linemen on the roster, only Clark, Slaton and Wyatt have regular season experience. Slayton spent the 2022 season on the practice squad, while Ford was inactive for all 18 weeks as a rookie.

Short-term need

Moderate to high. In Kenny Clark, the Packers have a Pro Bowl caliber player. In TJ Slaton, the Packers have an ascending space-eater. In Devonte Wyatt, the Packers have a first-round player entering Year 2. There are pieces in place, but the departures of Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed left behind a big hole, at least in terms of experience. The two combined for over 1,000 snaps last season. Expect more from both Slaton and Wyatt, but depth here is a concerning issue considering the inexperience of Chris Slayton and Jonathan Ford.

Long-term need

Moderate. Clark, Slaton, Wyatt and Ford are all signed for at least two more seasons, providing stability past 2023. More than likely, the Packers want to continue building out the depth up front on defense.

Chances of drafting the position

Story continues

High. The Packers have the need and the picks (10), and it’s worth noting that Brian Gutekunst has drafted at least one defensive lineman in four of his five drafts (2020 the lone exception) as general manager. Four of the five defensive linemen drafted by Gutekunst have arrived on Day 3 (Wyatt the lone exception).

Depth of the draft class

Decent. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has nine defensive linemen in his top 100. Would the Packers take one in the first round for the second straight year? There’s a big group of players that could be available to the Packers on Day 2, and it’s usually a good bet that the Packers will find a defensive lineman they like on Day 3.

Potential options, last DL drafted

— Bryan Bresee, Clemson

— Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

— Gervon Dexter, Florida

— Zachh Pickens, South Carolina

— Cam Young, Miss. State

— Moro Ojomo, Texas

— Jaquelin Roy, LSU

— Dante Stills, West Virginia

Last defensive lineman drafted: Jonathan Ford, seventh round, 2022

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire