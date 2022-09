The Green Bay Packers (2-1) used touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers on back-to-back drives to start the game, a dominant effort on defense and special teams, and a late stop on a two-point try to escape Raymond James Stadium with a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday.

