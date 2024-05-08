Packer tennis team registers perfect performance against AL

May 7—The Austin boys tennis team blanked Albert Lea 7-0 in AL Monday.

The Packers (3-8 overall) won every match in two sets.

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Jacob Luoma (AL) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Kuol Dual (AL) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Michael Garry (A) def. Levi Monson (AL) 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Lucas Rust (A) def. Aiden Fickett (AL) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Kyler Flanders/Quinton Grimley (A) def. Abe Isaacson/Gunnar Hardison, (AL) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Gavin Matyas/Aaron Danielson (A) def. Chase Schmidt/Axel Erickson (AL) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Marcos Castro/Timothy Perez (A) def. Parker Munson/Connor Hanson (AL) 6-2 , 6-1