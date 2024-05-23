Packer softball team edged out by Winona, Austin will play Byron on Thursday

May 22—The No. 8 seeded Austin softball team gave No. 1 Winona (16-4 overall) a good fight, but the Packers bowed out 3-0 in a Section 1AAA opener in Winona Wednesday.

KJ Schaefer allowed just four hits and zero earned runs while striking out six for the Packers (4-15 overall).

Austin will now play Byron in an elimination game in Todd Park at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Austin pitching: KJ Schaefer (L) 6 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 K

Austin hitting: Schaefer, 1-for-3; Avery Wempner, 1-for-3