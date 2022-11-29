Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard makes winning 3-pointer at buzzer

Andrew Nembhard hits a buzzer-beating 3 from the left wing and the Indiana Pacers rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-115.

Nembhard's fourth 3 gave him 12 points as Indiana came back from a 17-point deficit.

"It felt good coming off my fingers, that's for sure," the rookie told Bally Sports Indiana courtside after the game as his teammates showered him with water.

ANDREW NEMBHARD GAME WINNER. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/VKwcAQTxKZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 29, 2022

ANDREW NEMBHARD FOR THE THREE AND THE WIN AT THE BUZZER❗️❗️ #Pacers pic.twitter.com/69HioRG6Cc — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) November 29, 2022

Just about the least likely @Pacers victory you've seen. Down 18 to Lakers in LA, rookie @AndrewNembhard hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer. His defense was just as crucial. Not bad for a second-round draft pick. Heady pass from Haliburton as well, refusing to panic after rebounding. — Mark Montieth (@MarkMontieth) November 29, 2022

Most exciting win of the season! https://t.co/CNFQMAqbiN — Chris Rickett (@NewsCrickett) November 29, 2022

High-risk pass by Tyrese Haliburton to Andrew Nembhard with so little time left. Released the jumper with 0.4 seconds but had the time because Haliburton put major velocity on the pass and it was ON THE MONEY. pic.twitter.com/tlEjCPKG4Q — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 29, 2022

it's not over until it's over.



Andrew Nembhard called game. pic.twitter.com/mZ1l7Sis9i — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 29, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Lakers: Andrew Nembhard makes winning 3-pointer at buzzer