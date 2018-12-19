Pacers' 7-game win streak ends on a Larry Nance Jr.'s buzzer-beating tip-in

The Indiana Pacers’ run up the Eastern Conference standings is going to have to hit pause for a little while.

The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped Indiana’s 7-game win streak on Tuesday with a 92-91 win in a game that ended with a clanged jump shot for Rodney Hood and one heroic tip-in from Larry Nance Jr.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

W O W ‼️@Larrydn22 with an UNBELIEVABLE putback to WIN IT FOR THE CAVS at the 🚨!#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/BpELwnx5c9 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 19, 2018





This is only the second time the Pacers have held their opponent to under 100 points and lost this season, and it’s also the team’s first loss since Dec. 1. Since that date, the Pacers have leapfrogged the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons in the standings and currently sit in third at 20-11.

As for the Cavaliers, the team now improves to 8-23 thanks to a tremendous effort from Nance, who finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. That’s certainly got to be encouraging for the Cavs, who are likely counting on Nance to be part of the team’s core as it reshapes itself in the post-LeBron James era.

Larry Nance Jr. and the Cavaliers were all smiles after the buzzer. (AP Photo)

After a slow start to the season, Nance has now scored in the double-digits in six games this month after posting only four such efforts in October and November.

He was rewarded for his efforts with some very cold cups of water.

Story continues

With a game-winner comes a postgame celebration! @Larrydn22 and @Angel_Gray1 get DOUSED before their interview could even begin! #BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/1zxWoMMKIU — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 19, 2018





More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL Power Rankings: What’s wrong with the Rams?

• Saints nearly blow MNF on fumble into end zone

• Ballon d’Or winner wants respect after ‘stupid joke’ at award ceremony

• EricReid dons cleats promoting Kaepernick, history of protest

