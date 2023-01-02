The Pac-12 is stacked with some of the nation’s best transfers in 2023

The transfer portal has become more important in college football and how coaches build their programs. Some teams use it more than others, but nearly everyone dabbles in the portal in order to fill in holes here and there.

Perhaps no other conference felt the effects of the portal more than the Pac-12 this past season. Three of the conferences top quarterbacks came into the league via the portal.

USC’s Caleb Williams (Oklahoma), Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. (Indiana) and Oregon’s Bo Nix (Auburn) all drastically improved their teams. Williams was the Pac-12’s first Heisman Trophy winner since Marcus Mariota.

According to 247sports, the Pac-12 is using the portal better than any other conference. Of the Top 12 teams ranked, the conference takes up half of that list:

No. 2 — Colorado Buffaloes

No. 5 — Arizona State Wildcats

No. 8 — Washington Huskies

No. 9 — UCLA Bruins

No. 11 — USC Trojans

No. 12 — Oregon Ducks

So who will be the next impact player to come to the Conference of Champions via the portal? ESPN has ranked the top 50 players who have entered the portal and their respective landing spots, and many of the top-ranked players are ending up coming out west. Here are all of the top 50 players who are going to be transferring to a Pac-12 school in 2023.

DB/WR Travis Hunter

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 1

Transferring from: Jackson State

Transferring to: Colorado

Hunter played as a true freshman for Deion Sanders at Jackson State and is now following Sanders to Colorado. Because of the familiarity with the system, there shouldn’t be much of an acclimation period. Hunter is an upgrade for Colorado in the secondary and has shown he can also help on offense as well. This was another big recruiting win for Sanders, especially because Hunter had other suitors and other options once he entered the portal.

OL Ajani Cornelius

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 5

Transferring from: Rhode Island

Transferring to: Oregon

The Ducks have a lot of experienced players in the starting lineup along the offensive line and are going to need to replace some of that production for next season. Cornelius was one of the most sought-after offensive lineman in the portal, receiving offers from Florida, Auburn, South Carolina and Maryland, among other teams, and should be able to come in and help right away at one of the tackle positions.

WR Dorian Singer

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 6

Transferring from: Arizona

Transferring to: USC

The Trojans are losing receiver Jordan Addison to the draft and could use another offensive threat for Heisman winning quarterback Caleb Williams. Singer already has proven he can play in the Pac-12 and had a ton of success for Arizona. He should be able to come in and start immediately for the Trojans and help fill the void from Addison.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 7

Transferring from: Washington State

Transferring to: Oklahoma State

QB Shedeur Sanders

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 11

Transferring from: Jackson State

Transferring to: Colorado

Sanders played for his father, Deion, at Jackson State, where he won the Jerry Rice FCS award for the top freshman his first season on campus. The Colorado starting quarterback this past season, Brendon Lewis, transferred to Nevada, so Sanders is stepping in with an opportunity to elevate the Colorado offense from day one.

QB DJ Uiagalelei

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 20

Transferring from: Clemson

Transferring to: Oregon State

Oregon State had starting quarterback Chance Nolan enter the transfer portal, and backup quarterback Tristan Gebbia has no remaining eligibility. Uiagalelei won’t have as much pressure or attention on him as he did at Clemson, but he will have the opportunity to start from day one at Oregon State given the depth chart. A change of scenery might do him good to get back the talent everyone saw out of high school.

WR Jimmy Horn, Jr.

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 25

Transferring from: South Florida

Transferring to: Colorado

Horn gives Colorado some speed at the receiver position and an offensive option who has already been an all-conference player. Horn can also help on special teams, as he averaged 29.9 yards per kick return for South Florida this past season. Coach Deion Sanders is already reshaping the offense, and Horn will give quarterback Shedeur Sanders an experienced receiver who can make plays.

LB Mason Cobb

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 28

Transferring from: Oklahoma State

Transferring to: USC

Cobb was a three-star recruit out of Provo, Utah, and had a combined 237 tackles his junior and senior seasons. He had minimal stats in the truncated 2020 season but played in all 14 games in 2021 as a sophomore, with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. He broke out in 2022, leading the team with 96 total tackles. Cobb also had 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and 11 quarterback hurries.

WR Traeshon Holden

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 29

Transferring from: Alabama

Transferring to: Oregon

Oregon receiver Chase Cota is graduating and Dont’e Thornton is in the transfer portal, so head coach Dan Lanning and new offensive coordinator Will Stein are looking to replace that production. Holden doesn’t have to be the No. 1 receiver as Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson, the top two receivers in yardage on the team, are returning. Giving the Ducks another receiver who has played at a high level, though, will be key for next season’s offense.

DB Jaxen Turner

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 44

Transferring from: Arizona

Transferring to: Undecided

DL Jake Heimlicher

ESPN Transfer Ranking: No. 46

Transferring from: Penn

Transferring to: UCLA

UCLA has made it a strategy to build the team through the transfer portal and use high school recruiting as a way to fill other holes. The Bruins ranked No. 57 in total sacks this season (27), so Heimlicher will give the team immediate help in that category. He’s a versatile player who can come off the edge or drop back in coverage and should be a big contributor next season.

