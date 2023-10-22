Pac-12 football standings for Week 8

The USC Trojans had not lost a Pac-12 game before Saturday night’s 34-32 loss to Utah. Yet, the absence of a Pac-12 loss did not mean USC was producing a good season. The Trojans weren’t playing well. As soon as they went up against better opponents, the path was going to get a lot tougher. Sure enough, USC couldn’t even beat Utah at home with the Utes missing Cam Rising at quarterback, Brant Kuithe at tight end, and (for the first half) Cole Bishop at safety. Utah had to play backups at multiple positions, but the Utes were still better and tougher than the Trojans. USC was as close as it was only because Utah made a ton of mistakes in its own right.

The Trojans aren’t good, and they aren’t ready to win big. Their season is on life support. One more Pac-12 loss will knock them out of the conference championship chase.

Here are the Pac-12 football standings after Week 8:

Sep 23, 2023; Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington held off Arizona State, 15-7, to stay unbeaten. The Huskies played poorly but survived.

USC TROJANS (6-2, 4-1 PAC-12)

Oct 21, 2023; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The turmoil in L.A. is beginning after back-to-back losses. Is it time for Alex Grinch to be fired?

OREGON DUCKS (6-1, 3-1 PAC-12)

USA TODAY Sports syndication — The Register Guard

Oregon defeated Washington State by a pair of touchdowns to stay in Pac-12 contention.

Sep 23, 2023; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Beavers had the week off and face Arizona next weekend.

Oct 21, 2023; Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah topped USC for the fourth straight time and Cam Rising remains out. Yet, the Utes are tied with Oregon State and Oregon and are just a half-game back of USC for second place.

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona also had a week off this week.

Sep 2, 2023; : Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA made easy work of Stanford a week after the Cardinal stunned Colorado. Next up is a home game against Deion Sanders and the Buffs.

Sep 30, 2023; Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

That Stanford loss has stung Colorado all week. The Buffaloes travel to face UCLA next weekend after a week off.

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State has crashed back down to Earth after losing three straight games. The good news is the Cougars face lowly Arizona State next weekend.

Nov 20, 2021: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Cal also has an off week and plays the reeling USC Trojans next weekend.

Sep 9, 2023; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford could lose the rest of its games this season, but that win over Colorado will easily be the highlight of the year.

Oct 7, 2023; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ASU didn’t allow an offensive touchdown to Washington, but it scored only seven points and missed multiple field goals in a 15-7 loss.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire