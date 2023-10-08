Pac-12 football standings after Week 6

The Pac-12 football race is about to get even more serious. The USC Trojans are thankful it didn’t get more serious on Saturday night. USC was able to avoid what would have been a catastrophic defeat against the Arizona Wildcats. The Trojans are 4-0 in the Pac-12. They still have Cal on their schedule, which should be a fifth win. The long and short of it for the Trojans is that if they can win three of their four tough games — Utah, Washington, Oregon, UCLA — they will return to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Utah, Washington, and UCLA are all at home, so the Trojans know that if they can defend their home field, they will be in Vegas on December 1.

Let’s look at the full Pac-12 football standings following Week 6 of the season:

USC TROJANS (6-0, 4-0 PAC-12)

Oct 7, 2023: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans are No. 1 in the Pac-12 standings, but they’re not playing like the No. 1 team in the conference — far from it.

OREGON DUCKS (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12)

Sep 23, 2023; Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks had an off week, but Oregon fans sure took notice of Mario Cristobal’s stunning, confusing, head-scratching decision that cost Miami the game against Georgia Tech.

Sep 2, 2023; Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington also had an off week, and next week is the Oregon game. Get your popcorn ready!

Oct 17, 2015; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State gave up 40 points to Cal on the road but got the 52-40 victory. That’s what matters most.

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA got a much-needed victory and gave Washington State its first loss of this season.

Sep 23, 2023; Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah also had a week off, and the questions remain on the status of Cam Rising.

Oct 7, 2023: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Dickert and the Cougars suffered their first loss on the road against the Bruins, but a 4-1 start is still good for this team.

USA TODAY Sports Syndication — Arizona Republic

Deion Sanders was not happy with the way his team played against Arizona State. A three-point, last-second victory against a one-win team isn’t what he was expecting.

ARIZONA WILDCATS (3-3, 1-2 PAC-12)

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona came close against USC, but close doesn’t count.

Nov 3, 2018; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Cal scored 40 points against Oregon State, so that’s a step in the right direction.

Sep 23, 2023; John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford was also on an off week, and Troy Taylor’s first year in Palo Alto is a tough one.

Oct 7, 2023; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State nearly upset Coach Prime and the Buffs, but 13 fourth-quarter points by Colorado and a last-second field goal were the difference.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire