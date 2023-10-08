Pac-12 football standings after Week 6
The Pac-12 football race is about to get even more serious. The USC Trojans are thankful it didn’t get more serious on Saturday night. USC was able to avoid what would have been a catastrophic defeat against the Arizona Wildcats. The Trojans are 4-0 in the Pac-12. They still have Cal on their schedule, which should be a fifth win. The long and short of it for the Trojans is that if they can win three of their four tough games — Utah, Washington, Oregon, UCLA — they will return to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Utah, Washington, and UCLA are all at home, so the Trojans know that if they can defend their home field, they will be in Vegas on December 1.
Let’s look at the full Pac-12 football standings following Week 6 of the season:
USC TROJANS (6-0, 4-0 PAC-12)
The Trojans are No. 1 in the Pac-12 standings, but they’re not playing like the No. 1 team in the conference — far from it.
OREGON DUCKS (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12)
The Ducks had an off week, but Oregon fans sure took notice of Mario Cristobal’s stunning, confusing, head-scratching decision that cost Miami the game against Georgia Tech.
WASHINGTON HUSKIES (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12)
Washington also had an off week, and next week is the Oregon game. Get your popcorn ready!
OREGON STATE BEAVERS (5-1, 2-1 PAC-12)
Oregon State gave up 40 points to Cal on the road but got the 52-40 victory. That’s what matters most.
UCLA BRUINS (4-1, 1-1 PAC-12)
UCLA got a much-needed victory and gave Washington State its first loss of this season.
UTAH UTES (4-1, 1-1 PAC-12)
Utah also had a week off, and the questions remain on the status of Cam Rising.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (4-1, 1-1 PAC-12)
Jake Dickert and the Cougars suffered their first loss on the road against the Bruins, but a 4-1 start is still good for this team.
COLORADO BUFFALOES (4-2, 1-2 PAC-12)
Deion Sanders was not happy with the way his team played against Arizona State. A three-point, last-second victory against a one-win team isn’t what he was expecting.
ARIZONA WILDCATS (3-3, 1-2 PAC-12)
Arizona came close against USC, but close doesn’t count.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-2, 1-2 PAC-12)
Cal scored 40 points against Oregon State, so that’s a step in the right direction.
STANFORD CARDINAL (1-4, 0-3 PAC-12)
Stanford was also on an off week, and Troy Taylor’s first year in Palo Alto is a tough one.
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (1-5, 0-3 PAC-12)
Arizona State nearly upset Coach Prime and the Buffs, but 13 fourth-quarter points by Colorado and a last-second field goal were the difference.