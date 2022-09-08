Pac-12 College Wire Week 2 picks: USC-Stanford, Oregon State-Fresno, Arizona-Mississippi State

The first full week of college football gave us plenty to discuss. LSU blowing Brian Kelly’s debut by missing a game-tying extra point was one part of a wild weekend … but the Pac-12 had a lot of stories to offer on Saturday.

Arizona handling SDSU easily at beautiful, new Snapdragon Stadium was a statement. On the other end, Utah losing to Florida and Oregon getting crushed by Georgia were notable outcomes for less positive reasons.

The new-look USC Trojans looked every bit like the best team in the conference with an easy victory over Rice, although their Week 2 matchup against Stanford will be much more difficult.

With Week 2 approaching, the Pac-12 College Wires team is back and will make their picks for this weekend’s slate of games. The team is as follows: Don Smalley, Zachary Neel, and Andy Patton of Ducks Wire; Jack Carlough and Tony Cosolo of Buffaloes Wire; and Donovan James, Matt Wadleigh, and Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire. We also have College Wires regional editor Patrick Conn making his predictions.

SOUTHERN UTAH VS. UTAH

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Utah

Andy: Utah

Zachary: Utah

Jack: Utah

Tony: Utah

Donovan: Utah

Matt Z: Utah

Matt W: Utah

Patrick: Utah

WASHINGTON STATE VS. WISCONSIN

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert sings the school fight song after defeating the Idaho Vandals at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Wisconsin

Andy: Wisconsin

Zachary: Wisconsin

Jack: Wisconsin

Tony: Wisconsin

Donovan: Wisconsin

Matt Z: Wisconsin

Matt W: Wisconsin

Patrick: Wisconsin

COLORADO VS. AIR FORCE

Sep 14, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Jaren Mangham (1) indicates a first down following a second half reception against the Air Force Falcons at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Air Force

Andy: Colorado

Zachary: Colorado

Jack: Air Force

Tony: Air Force

Donovan: Colorado

Matt Z: Air Force

Matt W: Air Force

Patrick: Air Force

UNLV VS. CALIFORNIA

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) after scoring a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Cal

Andy: UNLV

Zachary: Cal

Jack: Cal

Tony: Cal

Donovan: Cal

Matt Z: Cal

Matt W: Cal

Patrick: Cal

PORTLAND STATE VS. WASHINGTON

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Washington

Andy: Washington

Zachary: Washington

Jack: Washington

Tony: Washington

Donovan: Washington

Matt Z: Washington

Matt W: Washington

Patrick: Washington

ALABAMA STATE VS. UCLA

Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) moves out to pass against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Don: UCLA

Andy: UCLA

Zachary: UCLA

Jack: UCLA

Tony: UCLA

Donovan: UCLA

Matt Z: UCLA

Matt W: UCLA

Patrick: UCLA

ARIZONA STATE VS. OKLAHOMA STATE

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium.

Don: Oklahoma State

Andy: Oklahoma State

Zachary: Oklahoma State

Jack: Oklahoma State

Tony: Oklahoma State

Donovan: Oklahoma State

Matt Z: Oklahoma State

Matt W: Oklahoma State

Patrick: Oklahoma State

EASTERN WASHINGTON VS. OREGON

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Oregon

Andy: Oregon

Zachary: Oregon

Jack: Oregon

Tony: Oregon

Donovan: Oregon

Matt Z: Oregon

Matt W: Oregon

Patrick: Oregon

MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. ARIZONA

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats fans look on from the stands during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Mississippi State

Andy: Mississippi State

Zachary: Mississippi State

Jack: Mississippi State

Tony: Mississippi State

Donovan: Mississippi State

Matt Z: Arizona

Matt W: Mississippi State

Patrick: Mississippi State

USC VS. STANFORD

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach of the Stanford Cardinal David Shaw and head coach of the USC Trojans Clay Helton, greet one another during warm up before the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Don: USC

Andy: USC

Zachary: USC

Jack: USC

Tony: USC

Donovan: USC

Matt Z: USC

Matt W: USC

Patrick: USC

OREGON STATE VS. FRESNO STATE

Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Trey Lowe (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Oregon State

Andy: Fresno State

Zachary: Oregon State

Jack: Oregon State

Tony: Fresno State

Donovan: Fresno State

Matt Z: Oregon State

Matt W: Fresno State

Patrick: Fresno State

