Pac-12 College Wire Week 2 picks: USC-Stanford, Oregon State-Fresno, Arizona-Mississippi State
The first full week of college football gave us plenty to discuss. LSU blowing Brian Kelly’s debut by missing a game-tying extra point was one part of a wild weekend … but the Pac-12 had a lot of stories to offer on Saturday.
Arizona handling SDSU easily at beautiful, new Snapdragon Stadium was a statement. On the other end, Utah losing to Florida and Oregon getting crushed by Georgia were notable outcomes for less positive reasons.
The new-look USC Trojans looked every bit like the best team in the conference with an easy victory over Rice, although their Week 2 matchup against Stanford will be much more difficult.
With Week 2 approaching, the Pac-12 College Wires team is back and will make their picks for this weekend’s slate of games. The team is as follows: Don Smalley, Zachary Neel, and Andy Patton of Ducks Wire; Jack Carlough and Tony Cosolo of Buffaloes Wire; and Donovan James, Matt Wadleigh, and Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire. We also have College Wires regional editor Patrick Conn making his predictions.
SOUTHERN UTAH VS. UTAH
Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Utah
Andy: Utah
Zachary: Utah
Jack: Utah
Tony: Utah
Donovan: Utah
Matt Z: Utah
Matt W: Utah
Patrick: Utah
WASHINGTON STATE VS. WISCONSIN
Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert sings the school fight song after defeating the Idaho Vandals at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Wisconsin
Andy: Wisconsin
Zachary: Wisconsin
Jack: Wisconsin
Tony: Wisconsin
Donovan: Wisconsin
Matt Z: Wisconsin
Matt W: Wisconsin
Patrick: Wisconsin
COLORADO VS. AIR FORCE
Sep 14, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Jaren Mangham (1) indicates a first down following a second half reception against the Air Force Falcons at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Air Force
Andy: Colorado
Zachary: Colorado
Jack: Air Force
Tony: Air Force
Donovan: Colorado
Matt Z: Air Force
Matt W: Air Force
Patrick: Air Force
UNLV VS. CALIFORNIA
Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) after scoring a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Cal
Andy: UNLV
Zachary: Cal
Jack: Cal
Tony: Cal
Donovan: Cal
Matt Z: Cal
Matt W: Cal
Patrick: Cal
PORTLAND STATE VS. WASHINGTON
Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Washington
Andy: Washington
Zachary: Washington
Jack: Washington
Tony: Washington
Donovan: Washington
Matt Z: Washington
Matt W: Washington
Patrick: Washington
ALABAMA STATE VS. UCLA
Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) moves out to pass against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Don: UCLA
Andy: UCLA
Zachary: UCLA
Jack: UCLA
Tony: UCLA
Donovan: UCLA
Matt Z: UCLA
Matt W: UCLA
Patrick: UCLA
ARIZONA STATE VS. OKLAHOMA STATE
Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium.
emory jones
Don: Oklahoma State
Andy: Oklahoma State
Zachary: Oklahoma State
Jack: Oklahoma State
Tony: Oklahoma State
Donovan: Oklahoma State
Matt Z: Oklahoma State
Matt W: Oklahoma State
Patrick: Oklahoma State
EASTERN WASHINGTON VS. OREGON
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Oregon
Andy: Oregon
Zachary: Oregon
Jack: Oregon
Tony: Oregon
Donovan: Oregon
Matt Z: Oregon
Matt W: Oregon
Patrick: Oregon
MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. ARIZONA
Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats fans look on from the stands during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Mississippi State
Andy: Mississippi State
Zachary: Mississippi State
Jack: Mississippi State
Tony: Mississippi State
Donovan: Mississippi State
Matt Z: Arizona
Matt W: Mississippi State
Patrick: Mississippi State
USC VS. STANFORD
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach of the Stanford Cardinal David Shaw and head coach of the USC Trojans Clay Helton, greet one another during warm up before the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Don: USC
Andy: USC
Zachary: USC
Jack: USC
Tony: USC
Donovan: USC
Matt Z: USC
Matt W: USC
Patrick: USC
OREGON STATE VS. FRESNO STATE
Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Trey Lowe (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Oregon State
Andy: Fresno State
Zachary: Oregon State
Jack: Oregon State
Tony: Fresno State
Donovan: Fresno State
Matt Z: Oregon State
Matt W: Fresno State
Patrick: Fresno State