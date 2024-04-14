Advertisement

Ozuna's 3-run home run off Scott in 9th lift Braves over Marlins 9-7

Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrate after the Braves beat the Miami Marlins, 9-7, in a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrate after the Braves beat the Miami Marlins, 9-7, in a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a home run scoring Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a home run scoring Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna, right, is congratulated by teammates after Ozuna hit a home run scoring Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and Matt Olson (28) during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna, right, is congratulated by teammates after Ozuna hit a home run scoring Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and Matt Olson (28) during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna tips his hat to the cheering crowd as he waits to be interviewed after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna tips his hat to the cheering crowd as he waits to be interviewed after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias celebrates after the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 9-7, in a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias celebrates after the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 9-7, in a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz's helmet comes off as he strikes out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz's helmet comes off as he strikes out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz, right, congratulates Josh Bell (9) after Bell scored on a double by Jazz Chisholm Jr., during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz, right, congratulates Josh Bell (9) after Bell scored on a double by Jazz Chisholm Jr., during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Miami Marlins shortstop Vidal Brujan, left, catches the throw, but is unable to tag Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, as he steals second base during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Miami Marlins shortstop Vidal Brujan, left, catches the throw, but is unable to tag Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, as he steals second base during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • The board behind Miami Marlins designated hitter Bryan De La Cruz lights up with "Jonron," Spanish for home run, as he rounds second base during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    The board behind Miami Marlins designated hitter Bryan De La Cruz lights up with "Jonron," Spanish for home run, as he rounds second base during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
MIAMI (AP) —

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer off Tanner Scott with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 9-7 on Sunday to take two of three from the Marlins.

Atlanta wasted a 5-1 lead and fell behind 7-5 in the sixth when Jesús Sánchez hit a tying RBI single with two outs against Charlie Morton and scored on Nick Gordon's two-run homer off Dylan Lee.

Ozuna hit an RBI double in the seventh against Anthony Bender. Then in the ninth, Ronald Acuña Jr. singled off Scott (0-3) leading off, Matt Olson walked on four pitches with two outs and Ozuna drove a slider with an 0-2 count to center for his seventh home run this season.

Adam Duvall also homered for the Braves. A.J. Minter (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias got three straight outs for his third save.

Third baseman Jake Burger, who leads Miami with 15 RBIs, left in the third inning because of a left oblique strain. Miami dropped to 3-13.

Morton gave up six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Jesús Luzardo allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings. Bryan De La Cruz also homered for the Marlins.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Tim Anderson entered in the sixth after missing two games because of an illness and struck out leading off the ninth.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Darius Vines makes his season debut at Houston after pitching 12 innings with a 3.75 ERA for Triple-A Gwinnett. RHP Spencer Arrighetti (0-1, 21.00) starts for the Astros.

Marlins: LHP A.J. Puk (0-3, 5.91) will start Monday's opener of a three-game series against visiting San Francisco and LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.76).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB