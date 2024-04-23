You Can Own Ayrton Senna's Honda NSX As Long As You're Already Loaded

Photo: Auto Trader

There are Formula 1 champions, and then there are Formula 1 legends. Ayrton Senna was the latter. Ask any of the current drivers about their personal heroes, and dollars to donuts, they’ll drop Senna’s name. He had an unconventional approach to racing that was both high risk and high reward. Senna also died tragically on May 1 during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, leaving behind a legacy that makes him a legend to this day. And while you’ll probably never be as fast as Senna, you can buy his 1991 Honda NSX on Auto Trader.

No, that’s not a typo. While the NSX was sold in the U.S. as an Acura, in other markets, it was badged as a Honda. And yes, it really is for sale on Auto Trader. We’re not sure why, but you know what? Why not? If you’re that rich, you can sell your cars wherever you damn well please. And speaking of being rich, that’s also a prerequisite for getting your hands on this car, as the seller is currently asking the equivalent of about $622,000 for the car. And if you don’t live in the UK, you’ll also have to pay to have it shipped to your home country.

The good news is, if you happen to live in the U.S. like most of our readers, Senna’s NSX is left-hand drive, so you won’t have to deal with getting used to driving with the wheel on the wrong side of the car. Are we confident that whoever buys it will actually drive it? Not at all, but a girl can dream. That said, the mileage isn’t as low as you might expect. It currently has about 39,100 miles on the odometer, so it’s definitely been driven over the years. Presumably, mostly by Senna, but hey, Senna miles still count.

At this point, there really isn’t much else to say. It’s Ayrton Senna’s Honda NSX. It looks like it’s in great condition, but once you get past the price and the fact that it was Ayrton Senna’s NSX, what else do you need to know? Perhaps the current market rate for a kidney? It’s just damn cool regardless of anything else.

