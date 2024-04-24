In overseas ‘Farmageddon,’ Kansas State will open 2025 football season in Ireland

“Farmageddon” is taking its act across the Atlantic.

Kansas State and Iowa State will open the 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 23 in Dublin, Ireland, the schools announced on Wednesday.

The game was to have been played at Bill Snyder Family Stadium that season. Instead, it will be played in Aviva Stadium, which seats 49,000.

The Wildcats and Cyclones will be the first Big 12 teams to play in Ireland.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be chosen to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said in a school news release. “Our players and staff are excited to expose our program to a global audience, and the cultural experience will also be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of Wildcat Nation.”

Ireland played host to its first American college football game in 1988, when Boston College defeated Army. The current version of the game — known as the Aer Lingus College Football Classic — started in 2022, with Northwestern beating Nebraska.

This season, Georgia Tech and Florida State meet in Dublin on Aug. 24.

Historically, “Farmageddon” is one of the game’s most balanced rivalries, with Iowa State leading 53-50 (with four ties), Kansas State and Iowa State have met every season since 1917.

It’s not the first time the rivalry has been played away from campus. In 2009 and 2010 the teams met at Arrowhead Stadium, with Kansas State winning both games.