Overlooked free agent suggested as fit for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t seem like a team set to make any major outside additions ahead of training camp.

Still, there are a few notable areas that could potentially use more depth for competition’s sake during training camp.

One of those is at cornerback, given some of the question marks there.

Hitting on that theme, Bleacher Report recently suggested the veteran cornerback Marcus Peters might be a fit worth adding from the open market:

Chidobe Awuzie is one loss the Bengals might not be fully prepared to replace. Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner II might be ready to lead the cornerback room, but it’s always nice to have solid veteran in the rotation. The Bengals might want to give Marcus Peters the opportunity to take over that role. His tenure in Las Vegas didn’t work out, but he’s a veteran with a lot of AFC North experience as a former Raven.

What’s interesting now about this dynamic is that, in addition to CTB and Turner, former first-round safety Dax Hill is switching positions to cornerback.

And not only that, but the Bengals say that Hill will compete in the slot and boundary. Behind Mike Hilton in the slot, the Bengals have high hopes for rookie Josh Newton, too.

So as a whole, Peters as a veteran camp tryout type of player would make some sense, especially if injury occurs. And cornerback does remain high on the likely list of signings, though the team has plenty to figure out with its in-house players, first.

