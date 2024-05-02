Overcoming poor form was 'healthy' for Foxes - Hermansen

Mads Hermansen joined Leicester after two full seasons in the Danish Superliga [Getty Images]

Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen says it was "healthy" for the club to overcome a poor run of form in their title-winning Championship campaign.

After losing only four of their first 32 league games this season, the Foxes lost six out of 10 matches between February and April.

As a result, the gap between them and third place was cut from 14 points to just one.

Hermansen, who signed from Danish side Brondby last summer, has played 43 games and kept 13 clean sheets to help Leicester win promotion to the Premier League.

"Personally, going from Denmark to a new country and trying to adapt to a new life, it's been important to try to enjoy every moment," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Hard work for a year and when everything comes together in the end and we get rewarded, it is of course enjoyable."

The 23-year-old settled quickly in English football as Leicester began the season by winning 13 out of their first 14 Championship games.

It therefore came as a surprise when the Foxes lost three games in a row, including a 2-1 loss at home to struggling QPR in March.

"We were flying for a long time," said Hermansen.

"We reached a point where we realised that nothing comes easy and we all really came together, trying to find those extra percentages.

"It was quite healthy to experience things not really going our way and not getting the results we needed," he added.

'So happy we are back'

Mads Hermansen (right) has seen off competition from Jakub Stolarczyk (left) and Danny Ward (centre) to be Leicester's first-choice keeper [Getty Images]

Having overcome the challenge of a close promotion fight, Leicester can now prepare for their Premier League return.

But there remains some uncertainty at the club, which recently reported losses of £89.7m for the 2022-23 season and has been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaking profit and sustainability rules.

"We don't know what is going to happen," Hermansen admitted.

"Right now, we are just so happy that we are back. That is the first step and we have so many great people at the club working to make this go right."

Before then the goalkeeper is looking forward to the prospect of being part of Denmark's squad for Euro 2024.

Former Leicester keeper and Premier League winner Kasper Schmeichel has remained first choice for the country at the age of 37.

But Hermansen, who is uncapped, has consistently been named in squads for qualification matches for this year's tournament, which sees Denmark face Slovenia, England and Serbia in Group C.

"I'm not selected yet for the team, but hopefully I'll go," he added.

"I'm looking forward to it, my first tournament with the national team as well, so it will be a great experience."