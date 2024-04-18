'It is over when it is over... we are only here for one reason'

From the first question to Alisson during Wednesday's pre-match news conference it was clear that memories of 7 May 2019 were still fresh in everyone's minds.

Liverpool famously overcame a three-goal deficit at Anfield to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp did not lean into expectations that lightning would strike twice against Atalanta in the second leg of this Europa League quarter-final, but certainly did not shut down the suggestion that his side could pull off another famous comeback from 3-0 down.

After a trademark pause and exhale, the German, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, said: "I'm long enough in this business to know that it is two legs.

"It is over when it is over. We are allowed to play, which means it has our 1,000% focus.

"We are only here for one reason."

When asked about an infamous speech he gave to motivate his players at Anfield in the same situation five years ago, Klopp did admit with a smile that what he said then still rings true.

"If we fail, let's do it in the most beautiful way."