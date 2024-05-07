'Outstanding squad is already in place' - McNulty

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Tom asked: What do you think the future holds for Liverpool? How do you think Liverpool should approach the transition concerning the summer transfer window - have faith in the senior players or rejuvenate the squad?

Phil answered: Jurgen Klopp leaving is obviously a hugely significant change at Liverpool and he will leave a massive hole, but the club have clearly done full due diligence on Arne Slot and believe they have the right man to take Liverpool on into the future.

I think the good news is, the basis of an outstanding squad is already in place with top-class senior players like Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, as well as the newer acquisitions such as Alexis Mac Allister.

There is also a group of highly-talented young players, but I am sure Slot will be allowed to bring in his own players as well.

So it will be transitional, Tom, but I can see Liverpool still being right in among the contenders next season.