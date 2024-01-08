OU men's basketball: Sooners climb to No. 9 in AP Top 25 poll

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team climbed to No. 9 in the newest AP poll, which released on Monday.

OU (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) moved up two spots and cracked the top 10 following its 71-63 home win over Iowa State on Saturday. It marked the first Quad 1 win of the season for the Sooners, who are No. 22 in the NET rankings.

OU is 13-1 to start the season for the first time since 2015-2016. The Sooners made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four that year.

But OU will be tested this week, starting with a road game against TCU at 8 p.m. Wednesday. It'll then face No. 3 Kansas on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU men's basketball: Sooners climb to No. 9 in AP Top 25