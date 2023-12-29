OU football great Brian Bosworth alludes to 'dark money' in NIL deals at Alamo Bowl

Former Oklahoma linebacker Brian Bosworth joined the broadcast of Alamo Bowl during the Sooners' game against the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday night.

Bosworth, who played for OU in the 1980s, has been known for his outspoken nature both during and after his playing career. He joined the ESPN broadcast in the third quarter and was asked about the impact of the NIL on college football. He said he didn't like how certain players could earn far more than their teammates, suggesting he would share the wealth with his teammates.

Then, Boz made an allegation of "dark money."

"There’s whispers of dark money coming in after the season’s over with," Bosworth said.

It's unclear if Bosworth was pointing to one player or NIL deal in particular, but the comments stirred questions on social media.

Social media reacts to Brian Bosworth comments

Need Brian Bosworth to expand on what he meant by “dark money coming in after the season.” — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 29, 2023

Brian Bosworth: “There’s whispers of dark money coming in after the season’s over with.”



🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Lul25rwIJK — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) December 29, 2023

The Boz complaining about dark money affecting recruiting is so 2023 — Mo Paiaina (@MoPaiaina) December 29, 2023

