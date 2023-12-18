NORMAN — The Sooners landed a high-upside tight end in the transfer portal on Monday.

OU secured a commitment from Southeastern Louisiana transfer Bauer Sharp. He caught 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns this season as a redshirt sophomore.

Despite coming from the FCS level, Sharp is an intriguing prospect. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end began his college career as a quarterback before making the switch last season.

More: Here's where Big 12, SEC football teams are in 2024 recruiting rankings before signing day

Boomer Sooner. Thank you Lord❤️ pic.twitter.com/g7dByZoHWt — Bauer Sharp (@BauerSharp15) December 18, 2023

Sharp is a massive target, and he's also able to take a few snaps in a role similar to that of previous OU tight ends such as Blake "Belldozer" Bell and Brayden Willis.

With Austin Stogner now out of eligibility, Sharp is the leading candidate to claim OU's starting spot at tight end. However, it's sure to be an open competition with players such as redshirt junior Blake Smith and freshman Kade McIntyre.

More: Who has OU football added, lost via the transfer portal? Here's the complete list

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football adds FCS transfer tight end Bauer Sharp in transfer portal