OT Trent Brown to visit Bengals on Tuesday

Offensive tackle Trent Brown is one of the top remaining free agents. He ranks 40th on PFT’s top 100 list.

He may soon have a new home.

Brown is traveling to Cincinnati tonight to meet with the Bengals on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bengals lost right tackle Jonah Williams to the Cardinals in free agency.

Brown, 30, spent the past two seasons playing left tackle for the Patriots, but he has played more right tackle than left tackle in his career. He played right tackle for the Patriots in 2021.

He has played 100 games with 93 starts since the 49ers made him a seventh-round pick in 2015.