Oscar Piastri tops rain-affected Japanese GP second practice

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was fastest in a damp second practice for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix but it was world champion Max Verstappen who topped the timesheets for Red Bull in the dry FP1 session on Friday.

Meanwhile, Logan Sargeant deepened the woes of the Williams team by slamming his car into a trackside tyre wall.

Verstappen, looking to get back to winning ways this weekend after his first retirement since 2022 in Australia two weeks ago, clocked a lap time of 1min30.056sec in the dry opening session to top the times 0.181sec ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

Rain started falling at the figure-of-eight circuit before second practice with teams electing to keep their cars in the garage for much of the session to conserve tyres for the rest of the weekend.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, fifth fastest in the first session, ventured out in his Mercedes during a gap between showers but abandoned a flying lap when it started drizzling again.

Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda and his RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo offered the fans in the stands some entertainment and recorded the first lap times but they were more than 10 seconds slower than Verstappen’s time in first practice.

Australian Piastri clocked a 1:34.725 in a late run on soft tyres in his McLaren, the fastest of the nine drivers who completed flying laps mostly in the last couple of minutes of the session.

Carlos Sainz, who led a Ferrari 1-2 in Melbourne, was third fastest in the opening session 0.213sec behind Verstappen, while his team mate Charles Leclerc was sixth, half a second off the pace, behind the Mercedes of George Russell and Hamilton.

The weather made little difference to Sargeant, whose shunt caused a lengthy red-flag stoppage in the opening session and left the Williams mechanics desperately scrambling to get his car ready for Saturday’s qualifying.

The 23-year-old American was unable to race in Melbourne two weeks ago after giving up his car to more experienced team mate Alexander Albon, who had crashed his own in practice.

Williams patched up the car but arrived in Japan with no spare chassis so Sargeant could miss out again if the team mechanics are unable to repair it in time for Sunday’s race.

“Sorry,” Sargeant said on the team radio after spinning off at a corner.

The cars return to the track for the third free practice early on Saturday before qualifying in the late afternoon.

Japanese Grand Prix, second practice: as it happened

08:14 AM BST

Not great for Daniel Ricciardo, all that rain

He missed the dry FP1 session, when Red Bull junior driver, current Super Formula and F2 race winner Ayumu Iwasa took his spot. It’s not what he needs on a track like this when he has already had a difficult start to the season.



08:12 AM BST

A reminder of the remaining session times for this weekend

Saturday April 6

Third practice: 3.30-4.30am

Qualifying: 7am

Sunday April 7

Japanese Grand Prix 2024: 6am

08:09 AM BST

Limited practice running is often a good thing

I’m not sure it will make any difference to the advantage Red Bull have at the front, particularly Max Verstappen, but it may help shake up the already tight midfield. We will find out when we get to qualifying tomorrow. As I said earlier, there is only a small chance of rain here for the rest of the weekend.

08:05 AM BST

FP2 - Classification

PIA 1:34.725 HAM +0.501 LEC +4.035 TSU +6.221 RIC +7.188 NOR +10.252 SAI +17.854 HUL +20.454 BOT +21.334 OCO +24.388 ZHO +28.096 ALB +29.096 MAG (NO TIME)

A few more drivers cross the line at the end of the session but you would struggle to call them representative.

08:03 AM BST

FP2 ends - Piastri fastest

Just five drivers set a lap time and seven drivers did not even exit the pit lane at all.

08:02 AM BST

FP2 - Leclerc also posts a lap time

It’s third, and four seconds off Piastri as the chequered flag falls.

08:02 AM BST

FP2 - Piastri improves again

It’s a 1:34.725. Lewis Hamilton posts the fastest middle sector but is six-tenths down on Piastri’s fastest time at the same point and then crosses the line half a second off the Australian.

08:00 AM BST

FP2 - Into the final two minutes

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri on the soft tyres has just gone fastest by 1.841sec over home hero Yuki Tsunoda. The Ferraris and Norris are also out on the softs. Piastri is about to improve again and he does and is now four seconds faster than Tsunoda. Hamilton also out on softs as the track gets dry enough for slick tyres.

07:55 AM BST

FP2 - Haas cars on the soft tyres and on track

Magnussen says he’s coming straight back in again, though. That makes it nine cars who have run this session which has been a bit of a waste of time for everyone. At least Logan Sargeant will not be too disadvantaged by missing the session. Albon says the track is ready for slicks...

07:54 AM BST

FP2 - Some interesting news at RB

Daniel Ricciardo will have a new chassis for the weekend. That is not because of any damage, though. Asking for a new chassis is normally the sign of a driver who is struggling and they don’t know why, with this the last option to try. RB say that this is not the case with Ricciardo, however.

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB talks with Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Visa Cash App RB in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on April 05, 2024 in Suzuka, Japan

At the current rate I would be very surprised if he sees out the end of the season. Plenty of time to turn it around, though his chances of a Red Bull seat look to have gone.

07:49 AM BST

FP2 - This will be an interesting weekend for most teams

It will be a good barometer of progress. It was around six months ago that we last raced here with the 2023-spec cars so it is a useful guide for how much this year’s cars have improved both absolutely and - more importantly - relatively. The most interesting teams to watch will be McLaren (double podium last year) and Mercedes (just generally in a mess and this track could expose their weaknesses). Ferrari will also be ones to watch given their improvement from the end of last year.

Not much interesting data from this practice session, mind you.

07:43 AM BST

FP2 - 18 minutes remain

Just two drivers with a lap time on the board and only seven cars have taken to the track at all, the latest of which is the Sauber of Valtteri Bottas. He won in Suzuka for Mercedes in 2019. Never a bad one to notch up a win at, this track.

07:40 AM BST

FP2 - Ricciardo also improves on his second go

He is now within a second of team-mate Tsunoda, for what it’s worth, which is not a great deal at all. Shame about this session, really, but there you go.

07:37 AM BST

FP2 - Tsunoda is going again on the intermediate tyres

He is going faster in the first two sectors and will probably beat his previous time by a couple of seconds. Not quite in the end, but just under 1.4sec.

07:35 AM BST

FP2 - We have some lap times on the board

It’s the two RB cars - Tsunoda and Ricciardo, the former being 4.157sec faster than the latter, with a 1:42.304. Albon bails out of his run and confirms it is too dry for intermediate tyres.

07:32 AM BST

FP2 - Piastri says it’s too dry

Too dry for intermediates he means. So drivers do not seem keen to burn up their intermediate tyres if they are needed throughout the weekend, which they might be. That said, the forecast does not predict a great amount of precipitation.

07:26 AM BST

FP2 - Well, you know what....

It looks like Oscar Piastri is about to emerge from the pit lane on intermediate tyres...

07:22 AM BST

FP2 - This rain has likely scuppered any further running for the next little while

FP1 was completely dry so there is little for the teams to learn here. There is an outside chance of rain on Sunday but qualifying will almost certainly be dry.

07:17 AM BST

FP2 - Hamilton backs out of his first timed lap

And comes into the pit lane. Daniel Ricciardo becomes the second driver to exit it so far in this session and says: “It’s starting to rain more”. Ahhh.

RB's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo drives during the second practice session ahead of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix race at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on April 5, 2024

07:15 AM BST

FP2 - Hamilton says it’s pretty dry

A bit slippery exiting the final chicane, though he says there are a few spots out there.

07:13 AM BST

FP2 - We have a car on track!

It’s Lewis Hamilton on the mediums. Let’s see how this goes. As I said it’s not wet out there, just a little damp. Clearly not damp enough for intermediates. Well, unless Lewis Hamilton slides off here...

We have a car on track! 🥳



07:12 AM BST

FP2 - What about Vettel to Mercedes?

I think we should take what Vettel says with an enormous pinch of salt. In any case he said he was “talking” to Toto Wolff, not that he was having talks over a contract. I’ve talked to Toto Wolff too but it doesn’t mean I’m under consideration for a drive next year. It would be, at best, a very strange choice should they decide to put Vettel in that car alongside Russell. It’s not like he ended his time in F1 with his best years. He did have a half-decent finish to 2022, though, that said. But that was a long time ago now.

Aston Martin's German driver Sebastian Vettel sits in his car in the pit lane during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary, on July 29, 2022

07:07 AM BST

FP2 - 55 minutes remain

Yep, still no cars out. So perhaps in the meantime read this news story: Lewis Hamilton: Sebastian Vettel would be ‘amazing option’ to replace me at Mercedes.

07:02 AM BST

GREEN LIGHT: FP2 begins

And, obviously, there are no cars waiting patiently at the end of the pit lane. I’m afraid that may well be the case for a little while. That said, it is not especially wet out there. The problem is that as long as the cars stay out it it will remain damp for a while. It has stopped raining, though, so hopefully not too much longer.

06:58 AM BST

Weather update

It has rained at Suzuka. Which is pretty bad news for people who want to see lots of on-track action.

06:52 AM BST

Update: Sargeant will not take part in FP2

Well, it’s better than not taking part in FP3, qualifying or the race as was the case in Melbourne.

Logan Sargeant of United States and Williams walks in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on April 05, 2024 in Suzuka, Japan

06:48 AM BST

An update from Williams

The good news is that the chassis is fine. The bad news is that pretty much everything else isn’t... no word on whether he will take part in FP2 but going by what we saw and what James Vowles has said it looks doubtful.

06:44 AM BST

Is this track the best on the calendar?

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on April 05, 2024 in Suzuka, Japan

When it comes to the challenge and driver experience, I think probably. It does not always produce the absolute best racing but it is surely up there with the likes of Monza, Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone.

06:36 AM BST

Watch: Hulkenberg gets a little frustrated with an RB

06:34 AM BST

Constructor standings

Again, four points the difference between first and second here and the same goes for what I said below about the drivers’ standings. Still, I think Ferrari will be able to push Red Bull more than runners-up Mercedes did last year, going by what we have seen in 2024. That said, Mercedes did not really push Red Bull at all...

06:23 AM BST

Current driver standings: Top 10

Just four points separate Verstappen and Leclerc. That is surely the lowest it will be all season.

06:19 AM BST

Watch: Sargeant crashes out of FP1

Interestingly, this weekend he is driving the repaired chassis that Albon crashed with in Australia two weeks ago...

06:15 AM BST

FP1 positions and times

VER 1:30.056 PER +0.181 SAI +0.213 RUS +0.474 HAM +0.487 LEC +0.502 ALO +0.543 PIA +1.109 TSU +1.174 NOR +1.184 OCO +1.879 ALB +1.887 HUL +1.902 BOT +1.998 STR +1.999 IWA +2.047 GAS +2.221 ZHO +2.582 MAG +2.747 SAR +3.148

06:03 AM BST

FP1 report: Verstappen fastest as Sargeant crashes

World champion Max Verstappen topped the timesheets for Red Bull in the first free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday as Logan Sargeant deepened the woes of the Williams team by slamming his car into a trackside tyre wall.

Verstappen, looking to get back to winning ways this weekend after his first retirement since 2022 in Australia two weeks ago, clocked one minute, 30.056 seconds when the session resumed after a red-flag stoppage for Sargeant’s shunt.

Sergio Perez was second fastest, 0.181 seconds behind his Red Bull team-mate, with Carlos Sainz, the winner last time out in Melbourne, 0.213 off the pace in third place for Ferrari.

Sargeant was unable to race in Melbourne two weeks ago after his more experienced team-mate Alex Albon crashed his car in practice.

Williams patched up the car but arrived in Japan with no spare chassis so Sargeant could miss out again if the team mechanics are unable to fix it in time for Sunday’s race.

“Sorry,” the American said on the team radio after spinning off at a corner, before adding: “I’m okay.”

Verstappen was unable to get out of the garage for the first 15 minutes as his mechanics fixed a broken part on his car but quickly showed his pace on hard tyres in dry conditions once he did.

Lewis Hamilton knocked him off top spot with what turned out to be his best time (1:30.543) in his Mercedes just before the red flag.

Ferrari showed some of the pace that took them to a 1-2 in Melbourne but Sainz was unable to match the Red Bulls while his team mate Charles Leclerc was sixth fastest, half a second off the pace, behind the Mercedes of George Russell and Hamilton.

The cars return to the track for the second free practice later on Friday, which begins at 7am BST.

