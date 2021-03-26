Oscar De La Hoya coming out of retirement, wants to fight Floyd Mayweather in July

Oscar De La Hoya's opponent is TBD. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Oscar De La Hoya is becoming the latest legendary boxer to come out of retirement, and he has high hopes for a potential opponent.

The 48-year-old boxer announced Friday that he is officially returning to the ring on July 3, during a Triller Fight Club event alongside Snoop Dogg. He did so with a literal mic drop.

De La Hoya's opponent is currently TBD, but Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh told Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole that De La Hoya's goal for an opponent is none other than Floyd Mayweather.

Could Oscar De La Hoya face Floyd Mayweather?

De La Hoya's fight against Mayweather in 2007, a split-decision win for Mayweather, was the most lucrative boxing match in history at the time, generating more than $150 million with $120 million in pay-per-view revenue alone. There had been plans for a rematch the following year, but that never materialized due to Mayweather's retirement.

It's not had to see why De Lay Hoya would have interest in a rematch, even 14 years later. That obviously depends on Mayweather's willingness to take part this time. Mayweather actually called for a rematch against De La Hoya back in 2015, but De La Hoya said he was fine staying retired.

Mayweather is currently slated to face YouTuber Logan Paul in a match that was initially scheduled for Feb. 20, but was postponed to a later date. The last time Mayweather faced an opponent with any top-level boxing experience was his 2015 bout against Andre Berto. Since then, he has faced UFC star Conor McGregor and kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, the latter in an exhibition match.

Story continues

De La Hoya has not fought professionally since his loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008, working as one of the biggest promoters in boxing since then. He had previously announced plans to return to the ring last August, but without any firms plans beyond wanting to face "any top guy out there."

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Kavanaugh also said De La Hoya's fight will likely take place in Texas, with AT&T Stadium a potential venue. Triller is also reportedly interested in a "big" UFC name as another possible opponent.

More from Yahoo Sports: