New Orleans Saints scouting Tulane’s home opener vs. South Alabama

The New Orleans Saints’ college scouting staff is busy this week, the first full schedule of the 2023 college football season — with plenty of 2024 NFL draft prospects hitting the field. Our own Crissy Froyd is covering Tulane’s home opener at Yulman Stadium against South Alabama, and she reports that several NFL teams have sent scouts to observe the game in person.

Those teams include the Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Giants in addition to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy; Tulane standouts Tyjae Spears and Dorian Williams both impressed at the college all-star game earlier this year, and there’s a good chance some more promising players draw attention Saturday night.

So who could be hot on their radar? Five members of the Green Wave made the cut for the preseason Senior Bowl watch list: quarterback Michael Pratt, center Sincere Haynesworth, left tackle Cameron Wire, left guard Prince Pines, and cornerback Jarius Monroe. And five players from South Alabama are on that watchlist, too: quarterback Carter Bradley, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, running back La’Damian Webb, defensive tackle Wy’kevious Thomas, and safety Yam Banks.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire