Orlando Antigua set to receive three-year contract in second stint at Illinois worth $2.7 million

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Orlando Antigua’s second stint at Illinois will pay him well for returning to Champaign. The Illini assistant basketball coach will make $900,000 in his first year back with the team, agreeing to a three-year deal worth a total of $2.775 million. The deal is pending Board of Trustees approval at its regularly scheduled meeting May 16.

Antigua left Illinois for Kentucky in 2021, spending the past three years with the Wildcats. After head coach John Calipari departed for Arkansas and Illini assistant Chester Frazier left for West Virginia, the opportunity presented itself for Antigua to team back up with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood at Illinois. The contract calls for $25,000 annual raises, running through the 2026-27 season.

