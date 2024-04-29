O'Riley, Shankland & Rangers duo vie for award

Celtic's Matt O'Riley, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Rangers duo Jack Butland and James Tavernier have been nominated for the PFA Scotland player of the year award.

Two Rangers players have also been nominated for the SWPL player of the year award - Kirsty Maclean and Rachel Rowe, along with Celtic's Amy Gallacher and Hibernian's Jorian Baucom.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron, Kilmarnock's David Watson, Motherwell's Lennon Miller and Rangers' Ross McCausland are the young player of the year nominees.

The winners will be announced on Sunday.

Denmark midfielder O'Riley, 23, has scored 14 goals in 44 appearances for Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic this season, including one in their Scottish Cup semi-final win against Aberdeen.

Scotland forward Shankland, 28, is the Premiership's top scorer with 21 goals and he has netted 28 overall this term.

Goalkeeper Butland, 31, and his captain Tavernier, 32 helped Rangers win the League Cup late last year, with Tavernier scoring the only goal in the final and becoming Britain's highest scoring defender later in the season. The Ibrox side are vying for the Premiership title with Celtic and will meet their city rivals in the Scottish Cup final.

Between them, Cameron, McCausland, Miller and Watson have made 135 senior club appearances and scored 14 goals this term and McCausland made his Northern Ireland debut in November.

Forward Gallacher has helped Celtic to the top of the SWPL and they hold a two-point advantage over Rangers.

Rangers defeated Celtic in Saturday's Women's Scottish Cup semi-final, with midfielder Rowe starting at Hampden and scoring in March's SWPL Cup final win over Partick Thistle.

Teenage midfielder MacLean's form has led to her establishing herself as a senior Scotland international.

American forward Baucom has been a regular scorer for Hibernian this season.