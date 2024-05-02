Oregon WR Evan Stewart lands with ‘America’s Team’ in latest ESPN 2025 mock draft

It hasn’t even been a week since the 2024 NFL Draft concluded, where a program-record eight Oregon Ducks were selected, but we already have our eyes on 2025 and what that might bring for Eugene.

The Ducks have a five-year streak of having first-rounders selected in the draft, and according to the latest mock from ESPN, that streak will continue with wide receiver Evan Stewart going to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 26 overall pick.

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys haven’t really found a dependable pass-game option on the perimeter. That’s why I like Stewart as a fit in Dallas. He is a sudden route runner with instant acceleration to threaten defenders in a hurry. The Texas A&M transfer lacks play strength, as only 27 of his 514 receiving yards came after contact last season, and he managed three forced missed tackles over eight games. Even so, the flashes suggest big upside and a potential breakout year.

Stewart has yet to play a real game in Eugene, but he did look impressive in the spring game last weekend after transferring in from Texas A&M. In his two seasons at the college level, Stewart has 91 catches for 1,163 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The receiver room in Eugene is stacked with talent, so Stewart is going to have to compete with the likes of Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, Gary Bryant, and others for targets, but based on the talent that he brings to the table, a career year isn’t hard to project for the Texas native.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire