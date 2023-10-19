Oregon vs. Washington State: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 9 Ducks vs. Cougars

It unfortunately feels like a lot of luster has been taken off of this upcoming game between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington State Cougars.

Just a couple of weeks ago, both teams were rolling, with a pair of undefeated records between the two while both Dan Lanning and Jake Dickert found themselves ranked well inside the top 25. Since then, though, the Cougars have dropped two straight games, losing to both UCLA and Arizona, while the Ducks dropped their first game of the year to the Washington Huskies a week ago.

While this is no longer billed as a top-25 matchup, it will still be a tough contest for the Ducks. With QB Cameron Ward leading the way up in Pullman, the Cougars boast a potent offense that can hurt you if you aren’t ready for it.

To preview this matchup, we wanted to do what we do every week and dive into the numbers to see which team should have the edge on paper. Here is our Tale of the Tape for Week 8.

QB Bo Nix vs. QB Cameron Ward

Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:

Nix vs Ward 6-3 Ht 6-2 214 Wt 223 Senior Class Junior 164 Comp 147 207 Att 211 79.2 Comp % 69.7 1,796 Yards 1,779 8.7 YPA 8.4 17-1 (18 total TD) TD-INT 14-3 (17 total TD)

Edge: Oregon

It’s not a huge gap between the two, but what makes Bo Nix stand apart is his completion percentage. He is able to exceed Cameron Ward’s impressive stats, all while being much more efficient and protective of the ball. Ward is among the best QBs that the Ducks will face this year, but the best QB in this game will be on the Oregon sideline.

To get a better look at the breakdown between these two, let’s take a look at the advanced stats.

Oregon RBs vs. Washington State RBs

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Washington State’s backfield based on 2023 stats:

Oregon vs Washington St. Irving Watson James Paine Limar Jenkins 131 Att 101 1,010 Yards 330 7.7 YPC 3.3 14 TDs 4 2 100-yard games 0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: This one is not even close, to be completely honest. To be fair, the Cougars are a team much more likely to air it out and let Cameron Ward get the job done, but when they do choose to run the ball, they don’t find a ton of success. Meanwhile, the Ducks have arguably the best RB duo in the Pac-12, and one of the best in the nation with Bucky Irving and Jordan James. Give me Oregon’s backfield all day long.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Washington State Pass Catchers

Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:

Oregon vs Washington St. Franklin Williams Ferguson Victor Johnson Kelly Holden Hernandez 131 Target 143 101 Rec 109 77.1 Catch % 76.2 1,343 Yards 1,351 13.3 YPR 12.4 15 TDs 12

Slight Edge: Oregon

Analysis: You could argue either way here, but I think that the Ducks definitely have the advantage. While they don’t get quite the opportunity that Cougars’ WRs get because of the run-game split, Oregon players do more with their opportunity, hauling in more TDs, more yards per reception, and a higher catch percentage.

Oregon Defenders vs. Washington State Defenders

Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:

Oregon (Tackles) vs Washington (Tackles) Johnson (34) Hampton (36) Bassa (24) Ulofoshio (27) Boettcher (23) Bruener (19) Williams (24) Jackson (19) Total Team Stats 19 (11th) Sacks 13 (66th) 37 (47th) TFL 34 (77th) 5 INT 5 7 (92nd) Turnover 8 (77th) 34.5 (39th) 3D% 41.2 (90th) 80.0 (47th) RZ% 87.0 (88th)

Edge: Oregon

The Ducks definitely have the advantage when it comes to defense. They rank within the top 15 in the nation when it comes to scoring defense and total defense, with the 11th-most sacks in the nation. Washington State’s defense isn’t among the worst in the Pac-12, but they certainly aren’t among the best, either.

When Oregon has the ball

Oregon Washington Passing Offense 331.7 (9th) 272.2 (118th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 221.7 (8th) 147.2 (75th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 553.3 (1st) 419.3 (108th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 48.5 (1st) 28.5 (86th) Scoring Defense Yards Per Play 7.2 (5th) 5.5 (63rd Yards Per Play

When Washington State has the ball

Washington Oregon Passing Offense 429.8 (40th) 180.7 (17th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 92.2 (123rd) 101.5 (16th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 429.8 (40th) 282.2 (13th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 34.4 (29th) 15.83 (11th) Scoring Defense Yards Per Play 5.4 (69th) 4.4 (13th) Yards Per Play

Advanced Stats Breakdown

WASHINGTON STATE @ OREGON pic.twitter.com/USXjfR97T4 — parker fleming (@statsowar) October 18, 2023

Who has the edge?

Edge: Oregon Ducks

Even before you looked at the stats breakdown, you could have probably guessed that the Ducks were going to have the edge in this matchup. They are bigger, faster, and more talented at nearly every position across the field. This is also a game where Oregon is expected to be playing with quite a bit of emotion, as well, after coming off of a tough loss to their biggest rivals.

