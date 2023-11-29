Oregon, Texas, or Ohio State? How the BCS rankings would compare to the CFP rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and with just a handful of days until these standings are made final, some of the controversies and complaints have started to reach a fever pitch in the world of college football.

Unsurprisingly, the Oregon Ducks are in the middle of the conversation, with a lot of opposing fanbases getting frustrated by their place in the standings after Week 14. On Tuesday night, the latest CFP rankings had Oregon move up to No. 5, while Ohio State dropped to No. 6 with their first loss, followed by Texas and Alabama.

Based on the Longhorns’ and Buckeyes’ strength of records, fans were upset that the Ducks still got the top spot among one-loss teams.

In the end, it will all play itself out, with the Ducks having the top-ranked opponent of the group in this week’s conference championship game in No. 3 Washington, while Texas plays No. 18 Oklahoma State, and Ohio State doesn’t play in a conference championship game at all.

One thing we like to do throughout the season, though, is look at what the BCS standings from last decade would have done with the rankings using their formula. It was a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.

Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 13 Result: 31-23 Win vs. Georgia Tech

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1

BCS Score: 0.9737

Week 13 Result: 30-24 Win vs. No. 2 Ohio State

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2

BCS Score: 0.9669

Week 13 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Washington State

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3

BCS Score: 0.9104

Week 13 Result: 24-15 Win vs. Florida

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4

BCS Score: 0.8623

Ohio State Buckeyes

Week 13 Result: 30-24 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6

BCS Score: 0.8202

Oregon Ducks

Week 13 Result: 31-7 Win vs. No. 16 Oregon State

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5

BCS Score: 0.7918

Week 13 Result: 57-7 Win vs. Texas Tech

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7

BCS Score: 0.7819

Week 13 Result: 27-24 Win vs. Auburn

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8

BCS Score: 0.7588

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 13 Result: 42-0 Win vs. Michigan State

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10

BCS Score: 0.6380

Week 13 Result: 48-14 Win vs. Arkansas

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9

BCS Score: 0.6029

Ole Miss Rebels

Week 13 Result: 17-7 Win vs. Mississippi State

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 11

BCS Score: 0.5996

Week 13 Result: 69-45 Win vs. TCU

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 12

BCS Score: 0.5671

LSU Tigers

Week 13 Result: 42-30 Win vs. Texas A&M

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 13

BCS Score: 0.5024

Week 13 Result: 38-31 Loss vs. Kentucky

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 14

BCS Score: 0.4030

Week 13 Result: 59-23 Win vs. Arizona State

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15

BCS Score: 0.3706

Week 13 Result: 56-23 Win vs. Stanford

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 17

BCS Score: 0.3681

Iowa Hawkeyes

Week 13 Result: 13-10 Win vs. Nebraska

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16

BCS Score: 0.3222

Week 13 Result: 29-16 Win vs. UTSA

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 22

BCS Score: 0.3126

Liberty Flames

Week 13 Result: 42-28 Win vs. UTEP

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 24

BCS Score: 0.2296

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Week 13 Result: 40-34 Win vs. BYU

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 18

BCS Score: 0.1891

Week 13 Result: 31-7 Loss vs. No. 6 Oregon

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 20

BCS Score: 0.1647

Week 13 Result: 56-14 Win vs. Coastal Carolina

College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

BCS Score: 0.1627

NC State Wolfpack

Week 13 Result: 39-20 Win vs. North Carolina

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 19

BCS Score: 0.1386

Toledo Rockets

Week 13 Result: 32-17 Win vs. Central Michigan

College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

BCS Score: 0.0989

Week 13 Result: 48-24 Win vs. Vanderbilt

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 21

BCS Score: 0.0920

