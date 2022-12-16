Oregon State's second-half defense shines in win against Seattle U

Reuters Videos

STORY: Demand is soaring from Argentina fans for these custom flagsLocation: Al Wukair, QatarFans brought the hand-painted pieces to QatarLocation: La Matanza, Argentina The flag makers back home say many last-minute orders are still coming inDesigns include portraits of Argentine player Lionel Messi and soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona [Facundo Peralta , Flag maker, Aerografia del Oeste] “The feeling we have is this: we make the flags, and to see them at the matches, now we’ve reached the finals and we see more flags. We have new requests so fans can take them last minute. It is all very exciting, and even more now that we are in the finals. It is crazy to see the flags. Now we are waiting for the final match to see them there as well.” Argentina will play France in the World Cup final on Sunday[FIvan Cespon , Flag maker, Aerografia del Oeste] “Our drawings usually stayed here in Argentina, mainly in Buenos Aires. Then they started to expand towards different provinces within the country or to neighboring countries. This makes us feel very proud. To see one of my designs to be inside my house, in front of the computer, or in front of a piece of paper with a pencil in my hand, to make a drawing and see my design on a flag in neighboring countries or now in another continent – to me this is crazy.”