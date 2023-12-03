Oregon State headed to Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl; NMSU to New Mexico Bowl

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has half its pairing, as Oregon State has been selected to play in the Dec. 29 game.

The official announcement will be late in coming, as the ACC is still trying to sort out its bowl picture between a number of teams.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas announces that Oregon State will be attending the Sun Bowl at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino on Dec. 3, 2023.

New Mexico State won't have to travel far for its second consecutive bowl appearances, as the Aggies were tabbed to take on Fresno State in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

Oregon State lost its last two games to Washington and Oregon, but comes in at 8-4. The Beavers are in a bit of transition, as head coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State and his defensive coordinator Trent Bay was promoted. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal.

This will be Oregon State's third appearance in the Sun Bowl, as the Beavers won an instant classic against Missouri in 2006 on a final-minute two-point conversion, then beat Pitt 3-0 in 2008 in a game most notable for the Villiage People halftime show when the world record for most people dancing to YMCA was set.

They continue a tradition of Pac-12 teams in the Sun Bowl — there has been one every year since 1995 except for the Miami-Notre Dame game in 2010 — but the Beavers could be the last as the Pac-12 nears dissolution.

The New Mexico State Aggies will be playing their 15th game of the season looking to improve on their 10-4 record and get to 11 wins for the first time since the 1960 season when they won the Sun Bowl.

Standing in their way will be 8-4 Fresno State. The Bulldogs will be without coach Jeff Tedford, who has health issues.

