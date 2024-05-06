Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel could crash the Heisman party and the 2025 NFL draft

Few college football players are as well-traveled as new Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel arrives in Eugene after three seasons at UCF and two more at Oklahoma thanks to the wacky transfer portal rules.

Had Gabriel stayed at Oklahoma, there’s no guarantee he would have started over Jackson Arnold but in Oregon he is assured the starting job. Gabriel will also have an absolutely loaded offense led by three more transfers. Wide receivers Tez Arnold, Traeshon Holden and Evan Stewart are all newcomers to the Ducks and will need to get on the same page as Gabriel.

With Gabriel’s new home, he has a real shot to replace Bo Nix in the starting lineup and put up record-breaking stats. Gabriel should be firmly in the mix to win the Heisman in 2024 and if he can do all that, teams are going to have to figure out if Gabriel can overcome his size issues and be the next Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson.

