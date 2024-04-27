Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson selected by Las Vegas Raiders with pick No. 44 in the NFL draft

The first-ever Rimington Award winner in Oregon Ducks history has found his home at the next level.

On Friday night, center Jackson Powers-Johnson was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 44 overall pick in the NFL Draft. This comes after a 2023 season where Powers-Johnson burst onto the scene and was named the best center in all of college football during his first year starting at the position.

Powers-Johnson saw his draft stock rise after the end of the season, where he impressed NFL scouts on tape with his performances at the Senior Bowl, as well as the NFL Combine and Oregon Pro Day.

