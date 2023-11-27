Oregon OC Will Stein named finalist for Broyles Award

The Oregon Ducks are among the best teams in the nation this year, playing for a Pac-12 Championship this weekend against the Washington Huskies and potentially claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win.

That success on the field has led to success off of the field as well, where offensive coordinator Will Stein was named on Monday as a finalist for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

The other finalists are Mike Bobo (Georgia), Phil Parker (Iowa), Mike Denbrock (LSU) and Sherrone Moore (Michigan). Stein joinsGary Crowton (2005) as the only Oregon assistant coaches ever to be named a finalist for the award.

The Ducks have one of the top offenses in the nation this year, led by Heisman candidate Bo Nix, and Belitnikoff candidate Troy Franklin. The Ducks lead the nation in passing offense (351.4 YPG), completion percentage (78.3), sacks allowed (5), first downs per game (27.3) and scrimmage plays of 10-plus yards (229).

The winner of the 2023 Broyles Award will be announced at the Broyles Award ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire