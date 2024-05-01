Oregon football's Dan Lanning wins $5,000 for charity at Southern Peach Bowl Challenge

Just days after Oregon football's spring game in Eugene Saturday, head coach Dan Lanning took to the greens at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta for the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.

The event wrapped on Tuesday, with Lanning finishing ninth with partner Jim Grobe, a former coach of Ohio, Wake Forest and Baylor. Lanning will bring home $5,000 for his charity, OHSU Foundation - Knight Cancer Institute.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ spring game Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Lanning and Grobe combined to score 40 in the Two-Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring.

The winning pair, former Utah, Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Florida State coach Mike Norvell, scored a 44 and won $32,000 for each of their charities.

