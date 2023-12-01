Oregon football vs. Washington: Stories to get you ready for Pac-12 championship showdown

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle.

In a rematch that has been speculated about since the first showdown in mid-October, No. 5 Oregon football will look to win the second time around, capture a Pac-12 championship and vault into the College Football Playoffs all in one fell swoop Friday when the Ducks play No. 3 Washington in Las Vegas.

The Ducks' (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) only loss of the season came to the Huskies (12-0, 9-0 Pac-12) in Seattle, and since, Oregon has been completely dominant. The Ducks downed No. 20 Oregon State 31-7 last week while Washington narrowly got the win over rival Washington State, 24-21.

The Ducks are looking to make sure that what happened in October doesn’t happen again at 5 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

“We didn’t finish,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “We didn’t win the game last time. So that’s the kind of thing that sticks with you. Our coaches have been working extremely hard as soon as our game was over as far as getting prep and so have our players.”

Two top-5 teams, two Heisman hopefuls, two programs trying to stay in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth all adds up to one epic rematch in the Pac-12 championship game.

Here are stories to get you ready for tonight's Pac-12 football showdown.

Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon football game day

