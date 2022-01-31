Oregon Ducks land transfer DL Jordon Riley from Nebraska

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
The Oregon Ducks picked up another big player out of the transfer portal on Sunday night, receiving a commitment from former Nebraska Cornhuskers’ defensive lineman Jordon Riley.

Riley is a massive 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman who was a former 3-star commit out of North Carolina. He played for two years at Nebraska after transferring from North Carolina in 2019. Riley has played in 7 career games with 14 total tackles.

The depth that Riley added to Oregon’s defensive line is important to note, as it gives the Ducks a solid second-line behind the returning starters from last season. We will have Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae, Keyon Ware-Hudson, Bradyn Swinson and a few others returning, as well as the transfer of Sam Taimani from Washington and a nice class of incoming recruits.

