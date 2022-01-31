Oregon Ducks land transfer DL Jordon Riley from Nebraska

The Oregon Ducks picked up another big player out of the transfer portal on Sunday night, receiving a commitment from former Nebraska Cornhuskers’ defensive lineman Jordon Riley.

Riley is a massive 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman who was a former 3-star commit out of North Carolina. He played for two years at Nebraska after transferring from North Carolina in 2019. Riley has played in 7 career games with 14 total tackles.

The depth that Riley added to Oregon’s defensive line is important to note, as it gives the Ducks a solid second-line behind the returning starters from last season. We will have Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae, Keyon Ware-Hudson, Bradyn Swinson and a few others returning, as well as the transfer of Sam Taimani from Washington and a nice class of incoming recruits.

List