One of Wisconsin’s top guards is questionable tonight vs Tennessee

Wisconsin basketball is back at the Kohl Center tonight as No. 9 Tennessee comes to town for a marquee matchup.

The Badgers are no stranger to big-time upset victories on their home court. Tonight the program will go for its fifth top-10 win in the Kohl Center since 2016, the most recent coming in 2021 when Chucky Hepburn hit a three-pointer to defeat top-ranked Purdue and give the Badgers a share of the Big Ten title.

Tennessee is really good, this Wisconsin team looks to be pretty good as well. We should be in store for a great basketball game tonight.

The Badgers could enter the contest without one of its top guards, however. CBSSports’ Jon Rothstein reports that Badger guard Connor Essegian is questionable for the contest after aggravating his back during the team’s 105-76 opening win against Arkansas State:

Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (back) is questionable for tonight's game against Tennessee, per a school spokesman. Played just five minutes in the opener and had four points. Averaged 11.7 PPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 10, 2023

Essegian played only five minutes in the Badgers’ opening victory, that after excelling last season as one of the team’s top shooters. This Wisconsin team is deep, but Essegian’s presence may be needed to knock off the Volunteers.

