One-on-one with former Atlanta Braves Dale Murphy

Morristown, TN — Former Braves outfielder Dale Murphy is one of the most beloved players in the franchise’s history, and this past weekend he was in Morristown at the Grovewood Museum. While there, he spoke exclusively to News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins.

Murphy spoke about a variety of things including being on the Hall-of-Fame ballot from 1999 to 2013 and never getting close to the 75% of the votes necessary to enter, as well as his thoughts on if there is still a chance baseball hits leader Pete Rose will get into the Hall of Fame.

The two-time National League MVP also spoke about playing in the age of social media and why his popularity has lived on for so many years with Atlanta Braves fans.

