One Minnesota Viking named surprise cut candidate

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick that could become a fourth-rounder. It’s possible the Vikings move on before Reagor even gets the chance to hit various statistical thresholds in 2023.

Reagor played significantly in the preseason with 91 snaps, the most of any wide receiver on the Vikings’ roster. The former first-round pick of the Eagles notched eight receptions for 93 yards over the stretch, and while he’s been solid, he is at best the No. 4 option behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn. Depth receivers Brandon Powell and Jalen Nailor offer much more special teams value, which could make Reagor’s role going forward an interesting one. In 2022, Reagor managed just eight receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown, and this season he has a fully guaranteed salary of nearly $2.5 million.