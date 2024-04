ONE Championship signs undefeated Alibeg Rasulov, Samat Mamedov

ONE Championship has inked two undefeated 170-pound fighters.

Turkey’s Alibeg Rasulov and Kazakhstan’s Samat Mamedov have signed multifight deals with ONE Championship, a promotion official recently informed MMA Junkie.

Their debut fights have yet to be determined.

Rasulov (13-0) has fought in various regional promotions including ACB’s Bekrut Young Eagles series, Road to M-1, and AMC Fight Night. The 31-year-old fighter has 10 finishes including six knockouts and four submissions.

Mamedov (10-0) has competed largely for Octagon, a leading promotion in Kazakhstan. He most recently competed in December when he submitted UFC alumnus Will Chope in 61 seconds. Mamedov has finished nine of his 10 pro fights.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie