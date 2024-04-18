One of Boise State’s top scorers to transfer. Point guard commits to Mountain West team

The Boise State men’s basketball team’s leading 3-point shooter is in the transfer portal.

Senior guard Chibuzo Agbo put his name in the portal on Thursday, according to Rivals.com, for the second time in three years. He was No. 2 on the team last season with 13.7 points a game, and he also averaged 5.1 rebounds. He shot 40% from 3-point range while helping the Broncos make the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season.

Agbo, who spent the first two years of his career at Texas Tech before transferring, led the Broncos with 76 3-pointers last season. He hit 66 and averaged 11.5 points a game in 2022-23 for Boise State. The San Diego native has one year of eligibility remaining.

Coach Leon Rice’s team is now left in need of another shooter heading into next season. Leading scorer Tyson Degenhart (16.7 ppg), forward O’Mar Stanley (12.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and point guard Roddie Anderson III (6.5 ppg) are all expected back. The Broncos added former San Jose State point guard Alvaro Cardenas last week, but Agbo’s exit could mean the team isn’t done adding transfers.

Agbo also wasn’t the first Bronco to hit the portal. Backup point guard Jace Whiting announced Tuesday that he’s transferring to UNLV, a Mountain West foe. He averaged 14.4 minutes a game last season and has two years of eligibility left. Backup guard Kobe Young also in the portal, and recently visited Portland State and Cal Baptist.