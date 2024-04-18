One of Boise State’s top scorers transfers; point guard commits to Mountain West team

The Boise State men’s basketball team’s leading 3-point shooter is in the transfer portal.

Senior guard Chibuzo Agbo put his name in the portal on Thursday, according to Rivals.com. He was No. 2 on the team last season with 13.7 points a game, and he averaged 5.1 rebounds a night. He also shot 40% from 3-point range while helping the Broncos earn the No. 3 seed in the Mountain West Tournament and make the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season.

Agbo, who spent the first two years of his career at Texas Tech, led the Broncos with 76 3-pointers last season. He hit 66 and averaged 11.5 points a game in 2022-23. The San Diego native has one year of eligibility remaining.

Boise State is left in need of another scorer heading into next season. Leading scorer Tyson Degenhart (16.7 ppg), forward O’Mar Stanley (12.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and point guard Roddie Anderson III (6.5 ppg) are all expected back. The Broncos also added former San Jose State point guard Alvaro Cardenas last week, but Agbo’s exit may mean the team isn’t done adding transfers.

Agbo isn’t the first Bronco to hit the portal.

Backup point guard Jace Whiting announced Tuesday that he’s transferring to UNLV. He averaged 14.4 minutes a game last season and has two years of eligibility left. Backup guard Kobe Young is also in the portal. He recently visited Portland State and Cal Baptist.