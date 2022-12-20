On3 tabs Oklahoma as a team ‘poised to finish strong’ in the 2023 recruiting cycle

In just a year’s time with the Oklahoma Sooners, Brent Venables and his staff have pulled off a top-10 recruiting class (2022) and look to be on the verge of a top-five recruiting class in 2023.

They still have to get all their players signed during the early signing period, but the Sooners are on pace to have the best recruiting class in the modern recruiting era. A truly remarkable feat coming on the heels of a 6-6 season.

With 23 commits in tow, the Sooners carry a top 10 recruiting ranking with Rivals, On3, and 247Sports. On3 believes the Sooners are a team that’s heading for a strong finish in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Brent Venables’ first full class already includes a pair of five-stars: Jackson Arnold and Adepoju Adebawore. But he’s looking for more, and five-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen would be the perfect cherry on top of this class. The Fighting Irish are working desperately to hold onto him, but the On3 RPM favors a flip as we stand today. The other big name on the board for the Sooners is Akana, who has played his recruiting process slowly until the last few weeks, when he’s taken a handful of visits and hosted a few schools in-home. The Sooners are trending right now, but both Colorado and Louisville are looking to pull off a shocker. – Keegan Pope, On3

There shouldn’t be very many surprises that pull current Oklahoma commits away from the Sooners in the early signing period or before national signing day. There’s a good chance the Sooners sign nearly all of their class by the close of the early signing period.

Oklahoma does have a couple more targets that they need to close on with Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen and four-star prospect Tausili Akana. Both players are currently projected to land with the Sooners from each of the major recruiting sites, all Brent Venables and the Sooners need to do his finish.

Don’t be surprised if the Sooners pull off some surprise additions at the tail end of the recruiting cycle as well. Like last year, when they flipped R Mason Thomas, Kevonte Henry, and Gracen Halton late, Brent Venables and his staff will have a few surprises.

Oklahoma currently sits with a top 10 class in the recruiting cycle with a chance to move into the top three by signing day.

